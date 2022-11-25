Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1.70. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LU. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Lufax Stock Up 6.7 %
NYSE:LU opened at $1.75 on Friday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
