Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1.70. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LU. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:LU opened at $1.75 on Friday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

