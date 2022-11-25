Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC now has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lufax traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 811303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LU. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $64,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

