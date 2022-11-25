LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LYB opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.