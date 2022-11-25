M Winkworth’s (WINK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M Winkworth Price Performance

LON WINK opened at GBX 160 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,142.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.44. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.16 ($2.53).

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

