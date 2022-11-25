MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

MGNX opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $623,161.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 668,422 shares of company stock worth $2,870,661. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 547,004 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

