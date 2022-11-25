Maiar DEX Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $237.30 million and approximately $41,854.47 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,499.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00235894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003457 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,623.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

