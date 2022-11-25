Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$9.09. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 19,094 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$199.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.