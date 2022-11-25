Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.08 and traded as high as C$9.09. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 19,094 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.95.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
