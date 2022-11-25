Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $8,117.06.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. 116,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

