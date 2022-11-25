Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Malvern Bancorp worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLVF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

