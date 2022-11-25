Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

