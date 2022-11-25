Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.91.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.