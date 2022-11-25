Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

