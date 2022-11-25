Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Altarock Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Altarock Partners LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $78,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

NYSE:MA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.55. 64,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,030. The company has a market capitalization of $337.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

