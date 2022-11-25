McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $273.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.25. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.