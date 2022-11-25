Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

