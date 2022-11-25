Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $81,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $107.09. 158,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,663,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

