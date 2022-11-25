Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MRSN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

