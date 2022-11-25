Meta Materials’ (MMAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reissued their buy rating on shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.
Meta Materials Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.16. Meta Materials has a one year low of 0.63 and a one year high of 4.27.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of 2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
