Meta Materials’ (MMAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reissued their buy rating on shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Meta Materials Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.16. Meta Materials has a one year low of 0.63 and a one year high of 4.27.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of 2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

Meta Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Articles

