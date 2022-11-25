Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and $2.13 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.01835530 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012617 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00032051 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.70 or 0.01729974 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

