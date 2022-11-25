MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $78.11 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $17.73 or 0.00107380 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $78.11 million and $2.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.99 or 0.99944808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010524 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.02621435 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $8,499,303.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

