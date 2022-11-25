MetisDAO Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $79.15 million and $2.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.97 or 0.00108868 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,506.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010347 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00236027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.70249646 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,779,664.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

