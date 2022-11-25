Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$76.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$77.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$60.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.38. The company has a market cap of C$18.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

See Also

