Michael D. Eisner Acquires 73,641 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IAC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in IAC by 47.1% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 197.3% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of IAC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

