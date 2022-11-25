Michael D. Eisner Acquires 73,641 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IAC Price Performance
Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC
About IAC
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC (IAC)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.