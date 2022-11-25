Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,989,715 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

