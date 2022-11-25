Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 12,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 49,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
