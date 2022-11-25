Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $105,778.90 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

