MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.16. 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,087,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 627.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 884,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 689,557 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

