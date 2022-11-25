MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.16. 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,087,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
MINISO Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MINISO Group
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
