Mirova Acquires 19,128 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.18. 11,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.