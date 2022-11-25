Mirova Buys 234 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mirova boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

WTS stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $203.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

