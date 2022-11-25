Mirova Buys 3,162 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mirova lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 19,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.