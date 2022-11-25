Mirova Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mirova increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,348,000. Seeyond boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.9% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 311,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.37. 45,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

