Mirova Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mirova grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.70. 4,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.49 and its 200-day moving average is $406.24. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.