Mirova Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mirova decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. CGI accounts for 2.9% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirova owned approximately 0.11% of CGI worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Tobam increased its position in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $85.60. 2,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

