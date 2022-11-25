Mirova Has $6.57 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirova lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $267.01. 22,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

