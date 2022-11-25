Mirova Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirova raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.90. 12,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $468.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.