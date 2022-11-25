Mirova Purchases 4,416 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $75.88. 7,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

