Mirova Sells 12,210 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mirova lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. 12,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,624. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

