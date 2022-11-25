Mirova Takes $1.68 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mirova purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 310.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in News by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,814. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.32.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

