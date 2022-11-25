Mirova Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirova bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. 12,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

