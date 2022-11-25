Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Bank of America began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

