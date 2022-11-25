Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.