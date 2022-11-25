Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $7,048,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.80. 54,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

