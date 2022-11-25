Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $7,048,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.80. 54,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.
MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
