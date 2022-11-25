Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.15. Mondee shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands.
MOND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
