Monero (XMR) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $73.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.46 or 0.00827789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00462565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00122626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00695222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00241297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00252705 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,205,317 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

