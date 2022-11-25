Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $157.98 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,515,888 coins and its circulating supply is 457,091,532 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.