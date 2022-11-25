Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $7.82 or 0.00047372 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $44.94 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,562,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,748,006 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

