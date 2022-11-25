Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.77.

Shares of BYD opened at $59.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

