Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MWA. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MWA opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,924 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,004 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $18,716,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $16,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 866,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

