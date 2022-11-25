Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.57.
About Nanosonics
