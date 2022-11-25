Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

About Nanosonics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.