National Bankshares Analysts Give goeasy (TSE:GSY) a C$175.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$191.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$122.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.